Zac Efron And Anna Kendrick: Find Out If Zac Efron Is Dating The 'Pitch Perfect' Actor

Netflix’s new docuseries Down to Earth has captured the audience's attention since its release on July 10, 2020. The series stars 32-year-old American actor Zac Efron and documents the actor’s travels across France, Puerto Rico, London, Iceland, Costa Rica, Peru, Sardinia. It focuses on subjects of travel, nature, life experience, green energy and sustainable living practices. While watching the Netflix series viewers were delighted with the surprise appearance of popular American Actor Anna Kendrick in an episode. Read on to find out, “Are Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick dating?”

Read | Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Zac Efron and other popular Disney Stars pics: Then & Now

Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick

On his new Netflix show, Zac Efron is accompanied on his travels by Darin Olien a 49-year-old renowned American health & wellness expert and businessman. Instead of depending on only academic research, the charismatic duo Efron and Olien are seen engaging in heartfelt personal connections with local experts of each country.

Moreover, Down To Earth also features special celebrity guests. One of them was Efron’s former co-star the 34-year-old Anna Kendrick. Anna Kendrick appears on Episode 2 of Down To Earth. In Episode 2 before heading off to Paris to learn about its tap water system, Efron is joined by Kendrick for a lesson in H2O from a water sommelier in Los Angeles. Down To Earth also features Michelin-starred Spanish chef José Andrés in a guest appearance.

Source: @AnnaKRocks (Twitter)

Read | Zac Efron's fans call him ‘Daddy’ as he goes shirtless with beard in 'Down to Earth'

Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick Movies

Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick have starred in only one film together. The actors played each others love interest in 2016, American Comedy Drama film Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates. The film also starred actor’s Aubrey Plaza and Adam DeVine in the lead. Although it’s a romantic comedy, the film is based on a real Craigslist ad placed by two brothers who wanted dates for their cousin's wedding in February 2013. The ad became very popular and the brother’s later turned it into a book titled Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates: And a Thousand Cocktails.

Read | The Zac Efron 'dad Bod' Has Netizens' Attention Since The Release Of His Docuseries; See

Are Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick dating?

During the filming of Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, there were speculations that Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick had gotten close to each other. The paring of Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick in the film was thoroughly enjoyed by viewers. According to the reports of a media portal, Zac Efron had while reportedly split from girlfriend Sami Miré before the film, and Anna Kendrick was also reportedly single at the time. While both the actors were seen praising each other in the press tour of the film, Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick still squashed relationship rumours.

Read | Locations Zac Efron visited in Netflix’s 'Down To Earth' in each episode; see list

Zac Efron Girlfriend

According to reports of a media portal Zac Efron, currently, is in a serious relationship with American actor Halston Sage. The 27-year-old actor has been seen in films like Paper Towns alongside Cara Delevingne and The Bling Ring alongside Emma Watson. Reports of a media portal have also claimed that the alleged couple have spent the holidays in 2019 with each other’s families. However, both Zac Efron and Halston Sage who have starred together in the 2014 film Neighbors together are yet to confirm their relationship.

Anna Kendrick Boyfriend

According to the reports of an entertainment portal, the Pitch Perfect actor has been in a serious relationship with British Cinematographer Ben Richardson since 2014. The pair have worked together in films like Drinking Buddies, The Fault In Our Stars and the 2014 film Happy Christmas. The pair has also been photographed together but abstain from posting pictures on their social media.

Source: @IGossipAll (Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.