Police Academy Cast Features Steve Guttenberg, Kim Cattrall And Others In Key Roles

Police Academy is a comedy film released in the year 1984. The film revolves around a bunch of police officers who are not very competent for their job but have a generous and helpful nature. It has been directed by Hugh Wilson who has also contributed to the story of the film. The film was a success amongst the people as they loved the intriguing storyline and comic timing. Have a look at the cast of Police Academy that carried the film well.

Police Academy cast

1. Steve Guttenberg

Steve Guttenberg plays the pivotal role of Carey Mahoney in the film Police Academy. He is an artist from New York. He is recognised for his role in films like Three Men and A Baby and Short Circuit, amongst others.

2. Kim Cattrall

Kim Cattrall plays the role of Karen Thompson in this film. She is an actor from Liverpool, who has been seen in a number of critically acclaimed films and series. She is remembered for her work in Sex And The City and The Ghost Writer, amongst others.

3. GW Bailey

GW Bailey is seen in the shoes of Lt. Harris in this film. He is a celebrated senior actor from Texas. He has been seen in films like I Am Death and Highly Functional, amongst others.

4. Bubba Smith

Bubba Smith plays the pivotal role of Moses Hightower in Police Academy. He is an American actor who has played varied characters in a supporting role. He is remembered for his work in films like Blood River, Full Clip, and others.

5. Donovan Scott

Donovan Scott is seen playing Leslie Barbara in Police Academy. He is an artist from California who was a known face in the 80s. He has worked in movies like Popeye and I Know Who Killed Me.

6. George Gaynes

George Gaynes plays the role of Commandant Lassard in the comedy film. He is a senior actor who has been a pivotal part of various critically acclaimed films and shows. He has worked in Tootie, The Fantastic Four, and Wag the Dog, amongst others.

7. Andrew Rubin

Andrew Rubin is seen as George Martin in the film. He is a celebrated actor from the 80s and 90s who left a lasting impact on the audience. He has been a part of films like Jessica Novak and Petrocelli.

8. David Graf

David Graf is seen playing the role of Tackleberry in Police Academy. He has worked in a few films and series of various genres. He is remembered for his work in films like The Cactus Kid and Rules of Engagement, amongst others.

9. Leslie Easterbrook

Leslie Easterbrook plays the role of Sgt. Callahan in the film. She is an actor from California who is known for her work in various films and shows. Her famous films include The Devil’s Rejects and Greater.

10. Michael Winslow

Michael Winslow is seen as the Police Academy character Larvell Jones. He is an actor from Washington who has been seen in various films and shows like Snowballs and Hospital Arrest. He will also be seen in upcoming films Todd and The Truth About Santa Clause.

