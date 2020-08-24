'Fast & Furious 8' Cast, Characters And Interesting Details To Know; Read

In Fast and Furious’ eighth edition, The Fate of the Furious, Dom settles down with his wife Letty, while Brian and Mia retire. The film finds an interesting turn when Dom is controlled by an unknown antagonised essayed by Charlize Theron. The film released in 2017 and was a hit, as per reports in the Box Office.

Also Read | Vin Diesel Was Not Originally A Part Of 'Fast And Furious'; Olyphant Was The First Choice

Here is everything to know about Fast & Furious 8 cast

Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto

Vin Diesel essays the role of s Dominic Toretto with the nickname Dom in Fast & Furious 8 cast. In the reel story, he was a former criminal and professional street racer. However, in Fast & Furious 8 cast, he is the one who aides Cipher, a criminal mastermind and things start to go wrong. In the end, Dom is at the helm of everything wrong. Only he himself can save his wife Letty and their family.

Also Read | 'Fast And Furious' Franchise: Highest-rated Films According To IMDb

Dwayne Johnson as Luke Hobbs

Dwayne Johnson is essaying the role of Luke Hobbs, a Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) agent. In the cast of Fast & Furious 8, he is the only one in the right side of the law and takes help from the crew to aid authorised missions. Within the cast of Fast & Furious 8 as well, the crew is aiming to steal an electromagnetic device from Berlin. However, Dom goes rogue during this mission influenced by Cipher for unknown reasons. Luke Hobbs gets jailed in the film.

Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw

Jason Statham is essaying the role of Deckard Shaw in the reel story. He was a former British Special Forces assassin later imprisoned by Hobbs and the crew. However this time, he is helping the crew to catch Don and Cipher as the later has taken full control of Dom.

Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz

Michelle Rodriquez is Dom's wife in the cast of Fast & Furious 8. She is a pro-street racer and also the stepmother of Brian in the cast of Fast & Furious 8. In the film, she is also unable to understand the reason behind Dom’s illicit actions.

Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce

He is a former criminal who ha mended his ways. He lives off the edge by racing and driving swanky vehicles. He is a member of Dom's crew and one of the key executors in all missions.

Chris "Ludacris" Bridges as Tej Parker

Tej Parker hails from Miami and he is also a member of Dom's team in Fast & Furious 8 cast. He understands all the knick-knacks of racing and is well versed in the dynamics of a race car. In the film, Tej and others try to help catch Dom during a drive-off in New York City.

Scott Eastwood as Eric Reisner also known as Little Nobody

In the film cast of Fast & Furious 8, Scott is essaying the role of a law enforcement agent working as a junior to Mr Nobody.

Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey

A mastermind with computer hacking talent and also in charge of technicals member of Dom's crew.

Elsa Pataky as Elena Neves

Elsa Pataky is the former lover of Dom and Brian’s mother. She is a part of former Rio de Janeiro police officer. She moves to the United States to become Hobbs' co-agent.

Kurt Russell as Mr Nobody

Kurt Russel is an intelligence operative in the film Fast & Furious 8 cast. He is in the one who aids most missions in the reel story and helps Hobbs escape the prison.

Who is the blonde in Fast & Furious 8?

Charlize Theron is essaying the role of Cipher, a criminal giant and cyberterrorist who influences Dom after keeping Elena and their son hostage. He goes rogue for this very reason and tries his best to save the two throughout the eighth edition of the film.

Is Paul Walker in the Fast and Furious 8?

Paul Walker is not part of the eighth edition of the Fast and Furious franchise. He passed away in real life in an accident during the making of the 7th part. However, in the reel story, he is remembered time and again, but his character, Brian, was retired in the cinematic universe.

Also Read | Did You Know? Deepika Padukone Rejected 'Fast And Furious 7' For This Reason

Also Read | David Warner Comically Turns Into Vin Diesel's Fast And Furious Character; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.