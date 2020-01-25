Jennifer Lopez, Sofia Vergara, And Other Hollywood Divas Who Have Aged Like Fine Wine

The prospect of ageing can be uneasy and frightening for some people. However, there many Hollywood celebrities have managed to defeat the ageing process to still look as radiant as ever. Here is a list of such Hollywood celebrities who have aged like fine wine:

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez, popularly known as J.Lo, dons various roles in real life. Handling all the responsibilities associated with each role comes with a lot of stress but still, this actor does not look a day over 30. None would believe that Jennifer Lopez will be 51 years old in 2020. The diva manages to look glamourous even now and undertakes demanding projects with ease.

Sofia Vergara

One of the highest-paid actors on television, Sofia Vergara has only gotten better with age. Although the actor reportedly “hates” working out, she goes to the gym thanks to the motivation of her Modern Family co-star, Ed O’ Neil. But she also revealed that she gets bored easily of the same workout and keeps changing her workout routine. She also opts for a balanced diet and reportedly eats fresh. At 47, Sofia Vergara looks nothing like it.

Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford is an American model and actor who will turn 54 this year. With a strong fitness regime, this actor seems to have aged like fine wine. There are countless pictures of the star on her Instagram account which show her regularly going for spa treatments which might be the secret to her ageless beauty.

Halle Berry

This Academy Award winner is 53 years old and has quite a lot of achievements in her kitty. However, given how she looks in 2020, none would believe her age given how she takes care of herself. The actor reportedly does cardio workouts to maintain her great shape and avoids smoking or drinking. All these seem to be working for the actor as she looks the same if not better than her Catwoman days.

