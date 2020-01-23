Robert Downey Jr On His Iconic 'Blackface' Role In Tropic Thunder: 'My Mum Was Not Happy'

Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr is in news not for his upcoming movie, but for a film that was released 12 years ago. Downey Jr recently revealed that he does not regret putting on blackface makeup for his 2008 satirical comedy film Tropic Thunder. Speaking on Joe Rogan's podcast, Downey said he doesn't regret playing the character despite his wife's initial scepticism.

Downey in the film played an Australian actor named Kirk Lazarus, who is a five-time Academy Award winner and had a controversial "pigmentation alteration" surgery to darken his skin for his portrayal of the black character, Staff Sergeant Lincoln Osiris.

Downey on the podcast revealed that director Ben Stiller did a wonderful job to help him execute the character without being offensive. He said Ben is a master artist and he knew exactly what his vision for the film was. "90 percent of my black friends said the movie was great," Downey added further.

Downey admitted, while most of his black friends liked the movie his mother was not happy at all. When asked if anybody had told him not to take the film, he replied, "yes, my mom". According to reports, Downey's mom suggested the Avengers actor not to take the role as she had a bad feeling about the film.

Tropic Thunder and his upcoming project

Tropic Thunder was released in the United States on August 5, 2008, and it starred Ben Stiller, Jack Black, Steve Coogan, Jay Baruchel, Tom Cruise, Danny McBride, Brandon T. Jackson, Bill Hader, and Nick Nolte. The movie was produced by Justin Theroux and Eric Mcleod, while the screenplay was by Theroux, Ben and Etan Cohen.

Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr will next be seen in Black Widow alongside Scarlett Johansson. The film is currently under post-production stage and is scheduled to be released in the United States on May 1, 2020.

