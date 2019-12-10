Ozzy Osbourne: The Grammy Award Winner Offers $25K Reward For Randy Rhoads' Stolen Guitar

Popular Grammy-winning singer Ozzy Osbourne has openly offered a reward of $25,000 for a stolen guitar. The guitar belongs to his late friend Randy Rhoads’. He recently took to his social media handle to offer the reward for any kind of information that is related to the items that were stolen from the Musonia School of Music in North Hollywood, California in November 2019.

Ozzy Osbourne offers $25 K reward for a stolen guitar

Ozzy Osbourne shared multiple pictures on his Instagram and addressed the viewers about the robbery that took place at Musonia School on Thanksgiving night. The school was earlier run by Randy’s late mother and was a sign of a pilgrimage for all of his fans. Ozzy shared the contact number and email id on which one can share the information related to the issue. He expressed his concern as he was personally very heartbroken over the robbery and the huge damage caused at the music school by the thieves. Randy Rhoads died in a plane accident while he was on a tour with Osbourne in Florida in the year 1982. Despite a short career span, Rhoads was a major influence who had a deep impact on neoclassical metal. Randy is included in several lists of great guitarists in the world.

Ozzy Osbourne was the lead singer of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath. He received major recognition and success during that phase of his life. He was nicknamed 'The Prince of Darkness' back then. Later on, he went to have a successful solo career and released eleven studio albums. At the 2014 MTV Europe Music Awards, he received the Global Music Icon Award. Ozzy Osbourne’s longevity and success have also earned him the title of ‘Godfather of Heavy Metal’.

