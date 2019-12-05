Coldplay: The Best Songs Of The Band To Definitely Add To Your Playlist

Coldplay is a popular millennial band founded in London. It is a British band formed in 1996 and the members include vocalist/pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman and drummer Will Champion. Here are some of the best songs of the band.

Best of Coldplay to listen to

Fix You

This song is from Coldplay’s third album X&Y. Although the album was not well received by the audience, Fix You was a popular song from this one. The song also reached number 2 in Top 40 list.

Speed of Sound

Just like Clocks, this tune is prime mid-career Coldplay. This song is composed around another set of piano tunes with drum twists. This was the lead single from the band’s 2005 album X&Y.

The Scientist

This is the second single to be released from the band’s album Rush of Blood to the Head. The song opened with Chris Martin solo at the piano. It is one of Coldplay’s most touching ballads.

Sky Full of Stars

The band has never shied away from experimenting with their albums. For this track from their 2014 album Ghost Stories, the band went in full Ibiza mode. The song is co-written and co-produced with the EDM superstar Avicii.

Viva La Vida

This is the title track from the band’s first collaboration with Brian Eno in 2008. The song was not only the band's only Number One hit on Billboard's Hot 100 sales chart, but also the first Number One single by a British group since 1996. It perfectly balances Coldplay's taste for soaring melodies.

Clocks

Clocks is from the album Rush of Blood to the Head. The song managed to reach number 4 on the Top 40 list. It is known for its swirling piano hook and falsetto chorus.

Paradise

Paradise was a slow success. The song took its own sweet time to reach the second spot on the charts. It also reached number 1 in the tenth week of its release.

Hymn for the Weekend

Beyonce collaborated with Coldplay for this song and Indian actor Sonam Kapoor was also seen in the song. The song spent seven months on the charts. It had over 30,00,000 downloads with a sale of over $1.49 million.

Up&Up

The lead singer Chris Martin described this song as something that bad waiting 15 years to write. This song is from the album Head Full of Dreams. The song also features Oasis Songwriter Noel Gallagher on guitar and Beyoncé for the background vocals.

Something Just Like This

This was one of their poppy collaboration with the popular band The Chainsmokers. The song shot up to the second position at the Official Singles Chart. It has a combined sales tally of about $1.7 million.

