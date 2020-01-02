Post Malone Shows Off New Face Tattoo To Extend New Year Greetings

American singer-songwriter Post Malone added another tattoo to his face, which is an image of a medieval gauntlet holding a flail on the right side of his face. The singer's tattoo artist took to Instagram on December 31 to share his work with the world. The 24-year-old singer is already famous for his tattoos and his new addition is definitely a standout piece.

The tattoo artist wrote in his caption, “The last tattoo of 2019. Gauntlet on the baby boy @postmalone love u. 2020 is going to be next level. Love you all."

Post Malone also took to Instagram to share the picture of tattoo and told his 19.5 million followers to “have a good a** new year”. The singer already has more than 50 tattoos, including several on his face. A photoshop expert also had given a glimpse into what he would like if he hadn't got all tattooed up. In the video, he removed all his tattoos and even smoothed out his signature curly hair.

Bieber shows off his tattoos

Recently, Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber also recently took to Instagram to show off his next tattoo to his impressive collection. He showed off the collection on December 30 by posting a series of Instagram stories in which he showed all his body to the 123 million followers. The 25-year-old singer got his first tattoo, a seagull on his hip when he was 16. The Sorry hitmaker's video began with the colourful Crocs on his feet and then moved up to his leg which shows the tattoo of Jesus praying on his calf.

Then he showed the pint-sized pop star's 'Better At 70' tattoo on his left knee. And then, moving on to his arm, he showed his tattoo of a medieval knight. In the next set of the clip, the singer portrayed an image of two crossed revolvers along with the words which read, 'MAKE EM PAY'. His right arm presented the word 'Trust' and an image of a clock and a rose.

