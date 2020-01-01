Justin Bieber Shows Off His Impressive Collection Of Tattoos

Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber has recently added a neck tattoo to his impressive collection. He showed off the collection on December 30 by posting a series of Instagram stories in which he showed all his body to the 123 million followers. The 25-year-old singer got his first tattoo, a seagull on his hip when he was 16. The Sorry hitmaker's video began with the colorful Crocs on his feet and then moved up to his leg which shows the tattoo of Jesus praying on his calf.

Singer shows off his tattoos

Then he showed the pint-sized pop star's 'Better At 70' tattoo on his left knee. And then, moving to his arm, he showed his tattoo of a medieval knight. In the next set of the clip, the singer portrayed an image of two crossed revolvers along with the words which read, 'MAKE EM PAY'. His right arm presented the word 'Trust' and an image of a clock and a rose. The pop star revealed that some potential upcoming music might come as he posted a new date and time onto his Instagram account with no explanation. He wrote, "December 31 noon... January 3... January 4 noon... #2020".

Bieber unveils his new single

Bieber unveiled his upcoming single, tour, and album earlier this week on YouTube, where the December 31st and January 3rd dates had been announced. But recently, he added January 4 to the line-up. The update came just after Justin announced that he would be releasing his new single Yummy and a docu-series in 2020.

The netizens had lots to say about his recent neck tattoo. A user wrote, "Shaun Mendes has a similar tattoo". The second user wrote, "Looks AWESOME Justin! Clean work. I plan on getting some tattoo work pretty soon here as well." The third user wrote, "wallow what forever?".

