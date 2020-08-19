Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Busy Pitching 'top-secret Project' To Hollywood: Reports

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly pitching a secret project to various producers in Hollywood. After the couple stepped down from their royal duties, they have been involved in discussions regarding new projects. According to a report, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been pitching this project since June.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from the royal family made headlines globally. Since the couple’s last royal engagement in March, people have been curious about the couple’s new life and their plans ahead. Now, according to Variety’s report, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been working on a brand new project.

The pair has yet to disclose details about this top-secret project but has allegedly pitched the project to many producers and media houses in Hollywood. According to the report, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been discussing this project with potential networks since June. It is also unknown if this project will be for scripted or unscripted television or a completely different idea.

But Variety’s report has confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would like to serve as joint producers for this project. The report also suggests that this top-secret project has been pitched to NBCUniversal. The former royal couple has reportedly met the studios’ top executives including Bonnie Hammer. Bonnie is the Chairman of NBCUniversal Content Studios and also knows Meghan Markle since her Suits days.

Variety’s report also confirms that Meghan Markle wants to be a joint producer but does not want to act. NBCUniversal and the couple’s representatives are yet to comment on this report. Apart from pitching this project, the former royal couple has been busy with other jobs. Meghan Markle recently narrated the Disney Plus docuseries, Elephants. Whereas, Prince Harry partnered with Oprah Winfrey for an Apple+ docuseries about mental health.

Prince Harry also made a surprise appearance in Netflix’s Rising Phoenix trailer. The documentary tells the story about Paralympic Games. Apart from working on these projects, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also signed up with NY-based speaking agency, Harry Walker Agency. Along with the couple, the company also represents the Obamas and Clintons.

