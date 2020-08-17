Prince Harry Yelled 'what The Hell' At The Queen, Claims Royal Biographer; Read Details

Decorum and manners are two of the most important protocols to follow while talking to the Queen of England. While there might be some slack for the members of the royal family in their interaction with the Queen, Prince Harry seemed to have taken things too far once. According to a television interview of Omid Scobie about his book, Finding Freedom, he reported how Prince Harry had yelled at the Queen, days before his wedding to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry angry on the Queen?

According to reports by The Sun, Omid Scobie had appeared for a television interview for his book Finding Freedom. It is based on Meghan and Prince Harry’s relationship and their breaking away from the Royal Family. Scobie revealed during the interview that Prince Harry aka The Duke of Sussex had reportedly “yelled” at Queen Elizabeth during his wedding preparations.

The issue seems to be that the Queen’s dresser, Angela Kelly was unable to turn up for her appointment with Meghan Markle. The latter had demanded Kelly to arrive at the Buckingham Palace and try the tiara she was supposed to wear on her wedding day back in May 2018. Prince Harry had called up the Queen to complain about Kelly.

Scobie said that the Duke of Sussex was furious over the issue with Meghan’s tiara and Angela Kelly’s absence on the day of the appointment. Scobie added that the Prince called his grandmother to say “‘I don’t know what the hell is going on”. Prince Harry also felt that there were many within the royal system who were out to make his future wife’s life difficult.

Also Read: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Secretly Purchase A Home In Santa Barbara: Reports

Meanwhile, Scobie also revealed in his book that things are not okay between the two princes. According to him, Prince Harry and Prince William “barely speak” and even the bare minimum conversation has stopped since the Sandringham summit. This is mostly because of ‘Megxit’ which Prince William thinks has damaged the monarchy of England.

More on this has been discussed by Scobie in his book, Finding Freedom. The book also discusses the “strained” relationship between Kate and Meghan. The latter is of the opinion that the Duchess of Cambridge never really made an effort to be by her side during some of the dark moments in the royal household, especially during her pregnancy. Finding Freedom, co-written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand released on August 11, 2020.

Also Read: Prince William Was Worried That Prince Harry Was 'blindsided By Lust', Reveals New Book

Also Read: Prince William, Kate Middleton & The Queen Wish Meghan Markle On Her 39th Birthday

Also Read: Prince Harry's Secret Instagram Account While Dating Meghan Markle Revealed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.