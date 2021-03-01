Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Compared To Dictators Like Kim Jong-Un By Piers Morgan

The host of the Good Morning Britain show Piers Morgan compared Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to international dictators like Kim Jong-un after the first glimpse at their Oprah interview released. The 55-year old host could not hide his outrage for the couple and he locked horns with his co-host Susanna Reid. Both the hosts have also clashed with each other last week over the topic of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid clash over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

According to a report by The Sun, Piers Morgan kicked off the show by ranting about Harry and Meghan doing the Oprah interview. He also talked about Prince Harry's appearance in James Corden's US show where Harry talked about how the couple has faced a lack of privacy. Meanwhile, Susanna Reid tried to make Piers understand that Harry is just objecting to the negativity he is getting. Piers retorted and said "They only want positive media coverage, who else wants that? Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong-un - they only want positive media coverage, don't they? That's not how it works in a democracy!"

Susanna got shocked and laughed in response. She asked Piers whether he is actually comparing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to international dictators like Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un. In response to this, Piers Morgan says that it cannot be only him who sees Prince Harry on an open-top bus in Hollywood and still talking about wanting to have privacy in interviews and shows. Susanna stuck to her stand and said that Piers doesn't understand that it is a matter of toxic negativity and not a matter of being 100% private.

She later slammed Piers for his use of "negative language" after he accused Harry and Meghan of spewing and bleating on in their Oprah interview. Piers snapped back at Susanna and said that she is supposed to be a journalist and how can she think in this way. Later on, Piers also addressed Price Harry as a 'petty fragile man baby'. The TV host pair also clashed on the topic of the royal couple, last week and Piers said the same humiliating things to Susanna.

Image Credits: @gmb Instagram

