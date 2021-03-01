Yami Gautam Pens Heartwarming Note For Sister Surilie, Says, 'been Through Thick & Thin'

Yami Gautam recently took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from her childhood. In the picture, she can be seen with her younger sister, Surilie Gautam. Along with the picture, she penned down a heartwarming note for her sibling. In the note, she described the bond that they share.

Childhood throwback pic featuring Yami Gautam and Surilie Gautam

In the post, Yami and Surilie can be seen posing outdoors when they were toddlers. Both were seen in frocks as they flashed cute smiles towards the camera. Yami wore a beige frock whereas her sister wore a blue and red frock.

In the caption, Yami said that she believes that some bonds are not just beyond words but beyond life too. She further added that they have been together through thick and thin, quite literally as well while holding hands and shall continue forever. She said that her sister has been adding colours to her beige life, as seen in the picture since 1991. Further praising her sister, Yami said that Surilie is gifted with unreal wit, strength (especially while shopping) and a unique ability to make anyone laugh in under 5 seconds. And added that her sister is the star and moon of her eyes. Yami concluded her post by saying, "There is still more than a month to go & must be the most pre-birthday wish ever made but why not, when it’s for my Surilie ! I love you my little ‘puchharr’ (our punjabi neighbour aunty called her fondly) My Shilli ". Fans were in awe and took to the comments section to shower love on her post.

In response, Surilie commented on her post by writing, “All I want to do is hug you tight and cry. I love you and I miss you beyond imagination. Nothing is above this bond. You are my everything. I love you.”

Yami Gautam's upcoming films

On the work front, Yami Gautam has recently wrapped up the shoot of Bhoot Police. She will soon be seen in the upcoming film Dasvi along with Abhishek Bachchan. Apart from this, she will also be seen in the upcoming film A Thursday which will be directed by Behzad Khambata. Another film in her kitty is director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhary's next which will be based on crime journalism.

