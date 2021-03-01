Borat 2 Babysitter Jeanise Jones Surprises All With Her Golden Globes Appearance

The Golden Globes welcomed a surprise guest during its broadcast. Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm 's star Jeanise Jones made a virtual appearance during the awards show to introduce the nominated film, which later won the award in the category of Best Picture (Musical / Comedy). Jeanise Jones played the role of a babysitter to Borat's daughter in Borat 2.

Borat 2's Jeanise Jones' Golden Globes appearance

Borat 2's babysitter Jeanise Jones made an appearance at the Golden Globes broadcast. According to People, Jeanise Jones in the broadcast said that a year ago she was a grandmother in Oklahoma but then a man named Borat asked her to babysit his daughter and she tried her best to teach that women can do anything in America but she didn't understand.

In the comedy, Jones thought Tutar (Maria Bakalova) was a real 15-year-old girl in danger of being married off to an older man and did her best to reassure the young girl that she didn't have to do what her father wanted. While not much is known about Jones, fans have since learned that she didn't know she was taking part as a cast in the movie and instead had been recruited to star in a documentary. The revelation came from Jones' pastor Derrick Scobey, who revealed that Jones was found through a casting call at their Oklahoma City church.

People revealed that in an interview, Jones spoke about thinking about the situation to be real and how worried she was. She said that she felt as if Tutar was from the Third World and that kind of stuff does happen where they sell women. She added that she felt everything was real and she feels kind of betrayed after knowing that it was all for a movie.

Jones said she was paid $3,600 to be in the scenes of Oklahoma and later Washington State. She only found out that it was a ruse when the movie's trailer came out earlier this year. After Jones became a fan-favorite, star and creator Sacha Cohen thanked her by making a $100,000 donation to Jones's community on her behalf. The money was distributed by the Ebenezer Baptist Church at Jones' request and it is used for various purposes such as providing food, shelter, clothing, and service to the ones in need.

Image Credits: @boratsagdiyev Instagram

