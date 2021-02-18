Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Lose Their Royal Titles: Reports

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are waiting for a final decision on their official royal roles, and reports suggest that they are likely to lose their official royal roles and patronage before the duo’s annual probation period comes to a close. Harry and Meghan officially stepped down at the end of March 2020 and moved to California along with their son Archie. However, to discuss the terms of their exit, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with other members of the royal family, including the Queen.

The Daily Telegraph stated that many royal insiders believe that the couple would be asked to give up the Queen's gifted royal patronage, where they were once permitted to conduct charitable activities with numerous UK organizations. This includes the Rugby Football Union, the Rugby Football League and the London Marathon for Harry, though Meghan could lose her patronage with the National Theatre. Former Army captain Harry is also likely to lose his honorary military appointments, which have been on hold since his royal departure.

Final decisions, however, have yet to be confirmed, but events are moving faster than initially thought. Rather than wait until 31 March, when the probation period comes to an end after the couple quit full-time royal jobs. PEOPLE has revealed that the decision will be taken sooner. Although the couple no longer uses their coveted titles of His/Her Highness, they are expected to retain them—along with their titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in upcoming Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the other hand, are likely to break their silence on a number of issues in their first interview since they left the British royal family when they sit down with Oprah Winfrey next month. On Sunday, February 14, Prince Harry and Meghan announced they were expecting their second child. The couple announced plans to stop being a part of the Royal Family in January of last year. Oprah Winfrey's interview will be entitled Oprah with Megan and Harry, which will be aired as the CBS Primetime Special on March 7, 2021. Oprah's official Instagram handle also announced the news of the interview on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Take a look.

