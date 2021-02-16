How Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Honored Princess Diana In Their Pregnancy Announcement

People all over the world got pleasant surprise when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they are expecting their second baby. The spokesperson of the couple confirmed the news on February 14. Along with their announcement, the couple also shared a picture which revealed Meghan Markle's baby bump. However, not many people know that Meghan Markle's pregnancy announcement has honoured Princess Diana in a unique way.

Meghan Markle's pregnancy announcement and Princess Diana connection

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose a very special date to announce that they are all set to welcome another bundle of joy in their lives. They announced the news on February 14, which is Valentine’s Day. However, it is almost the same date when Princess Diana had announced that she was pregnant with her second child, Prince Harry, 37 years ago. According to a report by eonline.com, Princess Diana's pregnancy was announced on February 13, 1984, and the newspapers had carried the news the next day i.e. on February 14, 1984. Harry was born on September 15, 1984. 36-year-old Prince Harry is the same age as Diana when she tragically died in a car crash in 1997.

About Meghan Markle's pregnancy

The statement from the office read, "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child". On the other hand, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said, "Her Majesty, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire family are delighted and wish them well". Interestingly, Meghan Markle's baby will be eighth in line to the British throne. The couple had welcomed their first child Archie on May 6, 2019. A friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Misan Harriman shared a black-and-white picture of the couple. In the picture, the couple is seen sitting near a tree with Harry’s hand placed under Meghan’s head as she lies on his lap. Here is a look at the picture:

