Meghan Markle's Rep Slams Report Claiming She Changed Her Name On Son's Birth Certificate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been in the news recently for their son Archie's birth certificate. Earlier a report stated that Meghan Markle had removed her name, Rachel Meghan, from Archie’s birth certificate. However, it is now revealed that the name was removed but not at her request. For all the people who confused about the whole incident involving Meghan Markle’s name on her son Archie’s birth certificate, here is everything you need to know about it.

Meghan Markle's representative addresses the report

According to a report by eonline.com, Meghan Markle’s name was removed from her and Prince Harry’s son Archie's birth certificate but she did not ask for it to be removed. Her spokesperson confirmed the same in a statement to E! News. On January 30, it was reported by The Sun that Meghan Markle had taken the unprecedented action of removing her first and middle names Rachel Meghan from the document. This meant that the document included only her title "Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex," under the "mother" category. Meghan Markle’s spokesperson disputed the report and said that the change of name on public documents was dictated by the palace in 2019 and it is confirmed by documents from senior Palace officials. He further cleared that this removal of the name was not requested by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex nor by The Duke of Sussex.

The Sun had reported that the change in names on Meghan Markle's son, Archie's birth certificate was done amid reports of a rift between the Duke of Sussex and his brother Prince Williams. The report had also mentioned that the name changes could be a snub to Prince Williams and his wife Kate Middleton. Her formal name Catherine has been listed on their three children’s birth certificates. The spokesperson for Meghan Markle further refuted the alleged calculated family snub by Meghan Markle and being nameless on her son’s child certificate by calling it laughable if not offensive. He also shared that there is a lot going on in the world right now and the people should focus on that rather than creating such clickbait.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's son Archie was born on May 6, 2019. In spring last year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure as working royal family members took effect. The couple had moved to Canada several months before their royal exit came in effect. They had settled in Meghan Markle’s home state of California that summer. They brought a house in Montecito, near Santa Barbara. As part of their royal exit agreement, the couple agreed on giving up their ‘Royal Highness’ titles. Harry and Williams mother, Princess Diana had also agreed given up her title when she divorced Harry and William’s father, Prince Charles.

