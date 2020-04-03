Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Hire Brad Pitt & Angelina's Former Bodyguard?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been in the news recently after the couple signed off from their royal duties recently. The former Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they will be stepping down from their royal duties as they want to pursue a more independent life. The news sent shockwaves throughout the royal family after the formal announcement was made in January. However, it has been reported that the couple will be looking at security guards for their protection as they are all set to shift their base.

Who is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new security guard?

It has been reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking for a security person as they plan to shift their base. According to reports, the couple has narrowed their search down to two firms and are in a dilemma now. The security firms have catered to many A-listers like Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Madonna and Nichole Kidman amongst others.

Experts claim that the annual bill for the security can skyrocket up to £4million. The amount is estimated as the couple will require many bodyguards in a day. It was earlier reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be moving to Canada after signing off on their royal duties. However, it has now been reported that the couple will move to California, United States of America.

I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

U.S President Donald Trump tweeted about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision and stated that the government will not pay for their security. In the tweet, President Trump mentioned that he is a great friend and admirer of the Queen as well as the United Kingdom. He ended the tweet saying that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have to cover their own security chargers.

