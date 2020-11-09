Prince Harry Marks UK's Remembrance Day In LA To Honour Armistice Of World War I

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California, the USA earlier this year, however, the couple still celebrated the UK’s Remembrance Day. The Palace had refused to place wreaths on Prince Harry’s behalf, hence he marked the day in Los Angeles in a special way. UK’s Remembrance Day is an event that recognises the soldiers who ended World War I in 1918.

Prince Harry celebrates UK's Remembrance Day in LA

According to a report in E Online, a spokesperson of Prince Harry told media portals that the couple privately visited the Los Angeles National Cemetery on Sunday. Reportedly, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid their tribute to those who have fought for the nation and to those who gave their lives. According to the reports in the media portal, the spokesperson further mentioned that it was essential for the couple to commemorate Remembrance Day.

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

What is Remembrance Day in the UK?

Remembrance Day is an event which honours and recognises the 1918 armistice who ended World War I. Reportedly, it is celebrated annually and on this day, wreaths are laid down to honour those who lost their lives in the U.K. military. Prince Harry has served in the Army for 10 years and he earned the title of Major Wales.

According to the media portal, Prince Harry laid down his own wreath with a special message. Reportedly, the message read: “To all of those who have served and are serving. Thank you”.

The media portal further revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle laid flowers at two commonwealth soldier's gravesites as well. A report in the media portal suggests that the spokesperson of Prince Harry mentioned that out of the two gravesites, one person had served in the Royal Australian Air Force and the other had served in the Royal Candian Artillery. Reportedly, the couple placed a wreath at an obelisk inscribed with a message that read, “In Memory of the Men Who Offered Their Lives in Deference of Their Country."

Reportedly Prince Harry had requested his royal family members to lay a wreath on his behalf at the London ceremony. According to a report in The Sunday Times, the Buckingham Palace had denied the request of Prince Harry. Reportedly, his request was denied because “He is no longer representing the monarchy”.

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.