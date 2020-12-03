Prince Harry Says COVID-19 Is Punishment From Nature, Calls For Action On Climate Change

Britain’s Prince Harry has recently suggested that COVID-19 is a punishment from Mother Nature as he urged everyone to “be a raindrop” and repair the Earth. While speaking during a conversation about the environment with the chief executive of a streaming platform WaterBear, Prince Harry said that he’d also questioned having children as the world will be “on fire” when they grow up. He spoke about his passion for nature in the video chat with CEO Ellen Windemuth and Head of Strategy Sam Sutaria.

Prince Harry said, “Somebody said to me at the beginning of the pandemic, it's almost as though Mother Nature has sent us to our rooms for bad behaviour to really take a moment and think about what we've done”.

He added, “It's certainly reminded me about how interconnected we all are, not just as people but through nature. We take so much from her and we rarely give a lot back”.

Further, Prince Harry urged people to be “like raindrops” in order to “relieve the parched ground”. He said that the best way to tackle climate change is with action and not words. “What if every one of us was a raindrop? If every single one of us cared? We do, because we have to because at the end of the day nature is our life source,” he said.

The video interview marked the first time that Prince harry appeared publicly since his wife Meghan Markle revealed the couple had suffered a tragic miscarriage in July, via an emotional open letter to The New York Times last week. During the interview, Harry stressed the importance of “putting the dos behind the says” when it comes to climate change. Moreover, he also reminisced about his royal tour of South Africa last year with Meghan Markle and joked that dancing on camera is his “idea of hell” as everyone laughs at him.

World needs 'doers'

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Prince Harry also called for action rather than words to tackle environmental issues and the climate crisis. he said that that protecting the natural world needed "doers". Prince Harry spoke in his capacity as head of Africa Parks, the conservation group he has been president of since 2017.

He said, "For me, it’s about putting the do’s behind the say’s, and that is something that WaterBear is going to be doing: capitalising on a community of doers. There’s a lot of people that say, but this is about action".

