Prince Harry Took Offence At William's 'snobishness' While Advising On Meghan, Claims Book

Prince Harry took an offence when he thought his brother, Prince William was being ‘snobby’ after the latter advised that the former to ‘take as much time as you need to get to know this girl’ when he was dating Meghan Markle. As per the new biography on the couple, Finding Freedom written by journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, Prince Harry was offended by Prince William’s ‘snobbishness’.

Even though both Prince Harry and Meghan, who gave up royal duties earlier this year, have denied any involvement with the latest biography and said that they were not interviewed for it, the book has made many revelations citing the sources close to the couple. Finding Freedom has documented the time when Prince Harry and Meghan were dating and Prince William wanted to ensure that the actor had the right intentions.

Therefore, the elder brother had advised his sibling, “don’t feel you need to rush this”. Quoting sources, the latest biography has claimed that Prince William said, “take as much time as you need to get to know this girl”. This further made Prince Harry hear a certain tone of snobbishness in the last two words, “this girl” and felt that he no longer felt the need to be looked after by the family.

Prince Harry, Meghan blame 'viper' courtiers

Another revelation made by the same book documented that Prince Harry and wife Meghan have blamed the ‘viper’ courtiers for worsening their rift with the royal family. The book that will be released on August 11 is expected to reveal Prince Harry’s split with the brother, Prince William and wife Kate. One of the extracts released by The Sunday Times newspaper disclosed that the Duchess of Cambridge refused to make eye contact with sister-in-law Meghan on their final engagement in March.

Prince Harry reportedly referred to senior courtiers as ‘vipers’ who apparently felt that the global popularity of the couple was overshadowing the family and ‘needed to be reined in’. It also claimed that 35-year-old Prince was the main driving force behind the couple’s shocking move of abandoning their roles as senior members of the royal family. Meanwhile, Meghan was telling her husband that she ‘gave up my entire life for this family’. Leaving all controversies mostly behind in the UK, the couple now lives in Los Angeles.

