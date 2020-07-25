Prince Harry, Meghan Blame 'viper' Courtiers For Deepening Rift With Royal Family: Reports

Prince Harry and wife Meghan have blamed the ‘viper’ courtiers for worsening their rift with the royal family. According to the released extracts of the new biography on the couple, that gave up royal duties earlier this year called, Finding Freedom written by journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claims that Prince Harry felt ‘unprotected’ by his family. The book will reveal Prince Harry’s split with the brother, Prince William and wife Kate.

As per the latest release, the Duchess of Cambridge refused to make eye contact with sister-in-law Meghan on their final engagement in March. Even though the couple refused to have been associated with the new biography, most claims are made based on the friends of the couple. Prince Harry reportedly referred to senior courtiers as ‘vipers’ who apparently felt that the global popularity of the couple was overshadowing the family and ‘needed to be reined in’.

Finding Freedom is set to be released on August 11 and it claimed that 35-year-old Prince was the main driving force behind couple’s shocking move of abandoning their roles as senior members of the royal family. Meanwhile, Meghan was telling her husband that she ‘gave up my entire life for this family’. Leaving all controversies mostly behind in the UK, the couple now lives in Los Angeles.

Prince Harry, Meghan sue paparazzi

However, Prince Harry and Meghan were recently in the headlines for taking legal action against one or more paparazzi. The couple has accused the photographers of deploying drones to capture the images of their son, Prine Archie and claimed that it was an invasion of their privacy.

According to reports, one of the main reasons the royal couple had moved out of the UK was to take a breather from the raging paparazzi but the attempt soon seemed unsuccessful. The royal couple has filed a suit to protect the right to privacy of their young son.

Prince Harry and Meghan are currently residing in California with their 14-month-old son Archie. According to reports, when the couple had moved to Canada, a famous British media outlet published their exact location where they were residing; because of this reason, they had moved to Los Angeles. However, the same media outlet had published its location again.

