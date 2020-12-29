Prince Harry Vs Media: Duke Receives Apology From Yet Another Tabloid For Defaming Him

Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle have been in the headlines ever since they decided to step down from the Royal Family. The 'Megxit' became a big deal for media outlets and at times there were harsh words used against them. While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still fighting the media and their words, another media outlet apologised for their headline.

Also Read: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Spend Their Second Christmas Away From The Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive an apology from a media outlet

Prince Harry has been in an ongoing conflict with a media outlet which reported that Harry has 'turned his back' on his prized military association. Written by the tabloid 'The Mail on Sunday', they finally apologised to the Royal couple. This is not the first time a media outlet has stepped up to apologise. In 2020, The Mail became the third media outlet to apologise for their defamatory and unwelcoming headline.

Also Read: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry insist to end 'The Crown' before documenting their story

According to USAToday, the latest occurrence involved the same newspaper publisher, Associated Newspaper that Meghan Markle has already sued. The same tabloid newspaper published the private letter that the Duchess wrote to her estranged father in 2018. The story written by The Mail on Sunday was published in October. According to USAToday, the Sussexes' London lawyer sent a legal warning in November. According to The Guardian, Vanity Fair and Sky News, the lawyers named the story as, "false and defamatory."

Also Read: Prince Harry and Meghan planning to seek extension for 12-month Royal exit deal: Report

Prince Harry's story on the tabloid

The story published focused on how Prince Harry, who is a former British Army officer failed to keep his contacts with Royal Marines after their exit from the family to seek freedom, privacy and financial independence. The 'Megxit' happened after the Royal couple decided to move away from the Royal family and shift to California. The Duke negotiated that he would keep his military links, that is his role as the Captain-General of the Royal Marines.

However, the correction made by the tabloid isn't much and has been buried. The news article isn't available on the website. The publisher has not yet explained their part of the story. The case will not shut down yet as Prince Harry's lawsuit will be heard in court in early January. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently living in California with 18-month-old son, Archie. They recently celebrated Christmas away from the Royal Family. The couple left the family in January 2020 to start their own lives away from royal duties.

Also Read: Noel Gallagher takes a jibe at Prince Harry & The Royal Family, calls him 'mad little kid'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.