Noel Gallagher Takes A Jibe At Prince Harry & The Royal Family, Calls Him 'mad Little Kid'

Former Oasis star Noel Gallagher appears to have very strong views about the Royal Family. He specifically targeted Prince Harry and called him a “f***ing do-gooder” and has said that he doesn't like the fact that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan decided to take a step back and leave the Royal Family.

Also Read: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry asked to 'drop titles & stop cashing in' using royal status

Noel Gallagher's thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Noel Gallagher said in The Matt Morgan Podcast that he is surprised that people take Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seriously. He said, “Prince Harry, surely no one takes him seriously? He’s just a mad little kid." He also added, “I don’t like do-gooders in general, they f***ing wind me up.” He expressed his dislike for the 'woke' campaign that the couple work on.

Noel addressed his feelings for the Queen and said he felt sorry for her and other members of the Royal Family. He believes that the family has '"s**t life". He further added that although the family portrays their lives as full of opulence and wealth, in reality, they have "s**t time" and that they can't do anything for fun.

He continued, “What a terrible f***ing s**t life they must lead, it’s just service, what a load of wank. We grow up thinking what a life they lead. Living in Buckingham Palace with f***ing boring ****s all day, what a f***ing s**t life. Can’t go anywhere, can’t do anything, f***ing going to Kenya on holiday.”

Also Read: Prince Harry mistaken as 'salesman' by kid while Christmas shopping: Reports

Noel Gallagher's thoughts on Knighthood

Noel and his brother Liam fell apart after their band Oasis split. He addressed his brother Liam's taunt on him getting the Knighthood, he said, “Our kid is always going on about a f***ing knighthood, who is under the impression I’m getting a knighthood?" He further added, “I can safely say I’d say no, because for a fact I’ll never get offered one. Not through any fault of my mine, just by being myself so I’m not f***ing arsed.”

Despite hating on the Royal Family, he admitted watching Netflix's Crown. He compared his life with the family and felt that even in his worst times, he lived a better life than the family. He said, “I seen the first series, because my mate Matt Smith was in it, and then I didn’t see any of the other series until I seen this new one with my missus, it’s been good though. I was watching it thinking, my life has always been better than theirs."

Also Read: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry insist to end 'The Crown' before documenting their story

Noel Gallagher's career

Noel Gallagher is an English singer and songwriter. He was a part of the band named Oasis but fell apart in 2009. After this, he formed his own band, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds. Noel Gallagher's songs from his former band include Wonderwall, Whatever, Lord Don't Slow Me Down and many more. On the other hand, songs from his other band include Blue Moon Rising, Black Star Dancing, etc.

Also Read: Noel Gallagher blames America for sexualising female artists, calls out Miley Cyrus' VMAs

PROMO IMAGE SOURCE: NOEL GALLAGHER'S INSTAGRAM/THE ROYAL FAMILY'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.