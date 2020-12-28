Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Spend Their Second Christmas Away From The Royal Family

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, recently celebrated their second Christmas away from the royal family. The duo along with their 18-month-old son went on to create their own Christmas “traditions” in California. According to People, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who settled into their new $14.65 million Montecito home, went on to celebrate Christmas doing their own thing.

An insider told People that it is Harry’s second Christmas away from his home in England, and Meghan Markle wanted to make sure it’s special for everyone. It was also reported that they are creating their own traditions at their new home. Traditions include shopping for their own Christmas tree, decorating it and spending time with Doria Ragland, Meghan's mom. The source also told People that they both love Christmas and have been decorating their home with Archie.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have recently given Mayhew Charity their Christmas card. A first look at the adorable card was released on their official social media page. The card shows an artistic portrait of the family as they are standing in their California garden. This is the second time the family will spend their Christmas away from the Royal family in the United States.

Meghan is seen donning in a white shirt and denim jeans. She matched them with brown boots to complete her look. Prince Harry also went on to twin with Meghan as he donned a similar coloured shirt and denim. Their son, Archie, is seen wearing a blue hoodie and looks too adorable. The trio can be seen hanging out in the garden with their pet dogs, Pula and Guy. They were seated in front of a playhouse and a tiny Christmas tree beside them. The original photo was taken by the mother of Meghan, Doria Ragland. Take a look at the picture below.

According to Vogue, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made an incredibly high-profile deal with Spotify. The pair will see hosting and producing podcasts on the streaming giant. However, not much has been revealed about their podcast. Apart from the Spotify contract, they have made deals with a number of other companies that have not yet been disclosed by the duo.

