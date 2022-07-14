Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Turn Strategic Investors For Luxury Fashion Brand

While the fans were enjoying watching Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ getaway glimpses on social media, the duo recently left their fans in delight with their latest announcement. The couple shared news about them turning investors and advisors for a luxury fashion brand. Here’s what they revealed.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas collaborate with Perfect Moment

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas recently took to their official Instagram handles and shared a series of similar pictures of them along with other pictures relevant to the brand they were investing in. In the caption, they stated that it was a special day for them and revealed that they were proud to join the Perfect Family as strategic investors and advisors. They also revealed that having worn clothes of the same brand for a long while, made them fall in love with it. While signing off, they addressed their fans by stating that if they have a love of travel, colour, adventure, and the great outdoors, then this was a brand they will love.

The note read, “This is a special day for us!! We're proud to join the Perfect Moment family as strategic investors and advisors. Having worn @perfectmomentsports organically for years, one of us is an avid snowboarder and the other an après ski aficionado (can you guess who is who?!), we really fell in love with this chic brand. As we got to know the company better, we also really connected with their ethos…creating perfect moments. Personally, creating memories and special moments is something we are deeply passionate about doing in our everyday lives, and now we have the pleasure of doing that in our new business venture. SO! If you have a love of travel, colour, adventure, and the great outdoors, this is a brand you will love too (if you don’t already.) Stay tuned for all that is to come.” (sic)

Earlier, Nick Jonas opened up about his daughter Malti Marie to Entertainment Tonight. He mentioned that although the little one did not have the easiest start to life, 'all is good' now. He called the experience of becoming a dad 'life-changing' and said, "Malti is amazing". He also mentioned that being a father to the 6-month-old gives him 'a lot of joy'.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra