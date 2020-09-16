Priyanka Chopra Wishes Her 'love' Nick Jonas With Special Video: 'Grateful You Were Born'

As singer Nick Jonas celebrates his 28th birthday today (September 16), his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas showered birthday love on her husband by sharing a heartwarming video on her Instagram handle. Priyanka Chopra Jonas' video features a compilation of a few priceless moments of the actor and Nick Jonas, spending some quality time together. Take a look at the video:

Also Read | 'Revived Grassroot Democracy In J-K,' Says India At UNHRC, Takes A Dig At Pakistan

Priyanka's post for Nick Jonas

Also Read | Toyota To Invest Rs 2000 Cr in India Within 12 Months, Says Javadekar; Kirloskar Confirms

Wishing her ‘love’ in her caption, Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed that she was ‘grateful’ that Nick Jonas was born. Soon after Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared the video on Instagram, fans of the actor rushed to the comment section and wished the singer on his 28th birthday. Some fans also showered praises on Priyanka Chopra’s gesture for her husband. Take a look at how fans reacted to the post:

Fans react

The couple tied the knot in an intimate, yet extravagant wedding ceremony in Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur, in 2018. In July, Priyanka Chopra, on Instagram, shared a loved-up picture with Nick Jonas to celebrate the 2-year-anniversary since the latter proposed marriage to her. As seen in the adorable picture shared with Nick Jonas, the singer can be seen planting a kiss on Priyanka Chopra Jonas' cheek, while she gave a mushy expression and captures the moment with a selfie. Take a look at the picture:

Also Read | This Unseen Pic Courtesy Parineeti Chopra Is Bound To Bring Up Some Doordarshan Nostalgia

What's next for Priyanka Chopra?

Priyanka will be next seen along with Rajkummar Rao in the much-awaited Netflix original, The White Tiger. The actor will also be seen in a biopic of Sheela Anand, which follows the story of one of the leaders of the controversial Rajneesh movement during the 1980s. The actor has also been roped in for Matrix 4. It was recently announced that Priyanka will be seen opposite Richard Madden in the Amazon Prime Original, Citadel.

Priyanka is all set to star in the upcoming Hollywood film, We Can Be Heroes. The project will mark Priyanka's fourth film in Hollywood as the main lead. The story of the film revolves around the life of a girl who discovers her super-powers. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, the movie also stars Pedro Pascal and Boyd Holbrook in prominent roles.

Also Read | 'Revived Grassroot Democracy In J-K,' Says India At UNHRC, Takes A Dig At Pakistan

(Image credits: Priyanka Chopra Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.