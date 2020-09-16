This Unseen Pic Courtesy Parineeti Chopra Is Bound To Bring Up Some Doordarshan Nostalgia

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra gave her fans and followers a nostalgic moment with her latest story. Recently, she took to social media and shared an unseen picture through her official Instagram handle. As the Doordarshan channel celebrated its 61st anniversary, the actor posted an old snap via stories section on the photo-sharing platform. Here is everything you need to know about Parineeti Chopra’s latest social media picture. Read on:

Parineeti Chopra shares throwback photo from Surabhi TV show

Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra won the hearts of 80s and 90s kids with her recent story. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture through her official handle on September 15, 2020, Tuesday. On this day, the Doordarshan channel marked its 61st anniversary. So, on that occasion, Parineeti Chopra treated her fans and followers on social media with an unseen picture of Renuka Shahane and Siddharth Kak from Surabhi TV show from 1993.

Parineeti Chopra shared a story from the post of an Instagram page, Filmy History Pics. It captioned the picture by writing, “Doordarshan turns 61! (1993) India Post introduced 'Contest Postcard' when Renuka Shahane & Siddharth Kak's tv-show 'Surabhi' received 14 lakh letters in 1 week”. Check out Parineeti Chopra’s story on the photo-sharing platform:

The post featuring Renuka Shahane and Siddharth Kak from Surabhi TV show garnered more than 4000 likes. Additionally, fans expressed their excitement and love for the Doordarshan's show. They also recalled those good old days.

Renuka Shahane and Siddharth Kak on Surabhi TV show

The photo features Renuka Shahane and Siddharth Kak from Doordarshan channel’s Surabhi TV show reading letters from a pile of postcards that are lying behind them. The former is looking graceful in a simple yet elegant saree. She is visible sporting blunt hair cut with the traditional attire. Renuka Shahane has completed her look with a metallic neckpiece, bindi, and dark shaded lip colour to match with her outfit.

On the other hand, Siddharth Kak has worn a green-shaded kurta and paired it with white pyjamas. The presenter of Doordarshan channel’s Surabhi TV show sported a pair of classic spectacles to match with the look. The 1993 photo features him gladly looking at fans' postcards.

