Priyanka Chopra Gives Oscars 2020 A Miss, Posts Throwback Photos Of Red Carpet Looks

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always made a stunning appearance at the Academy Awards red carpet in the previous years. The actor, however, did not make it to the awards ceremony this year and seems to be missing all the fun. The actor took to her social media accounts and posted a few throwback photographs of her previous Oscars Red Carpet looks.

Take a look:

The Isn't It Romantic actor recently made headlines with her exquisite gown at the Grammy awards earlier last month. Priyanka Chopra was among the best-dressed celebrities at recently concluded Grammy’s. She wore an exquisite floor-length Kimono dress. She carried the mermaid look with ease as she made a head-turning entrance with husband, Nick Jonas. She wore an ivory white number that featured batwing tassels and fringes. She completed the look with side-parted straight hair and a statement earring.

Take a look:

What's next for Priyanka Chopra Jonas?

Priyanka, who started her Hollywood career with ABC series Quantico, has featured in films such as Baywatch and Isn't It Romantic. She will next be seen in Netflix's We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger adaptation, opposite Rajkummar Rao. Priyanka Chopra has also committed to star alongside Mindy Kaling in a comedy about an Indian-American wedding and will portray the lawyer Vanita Gupta in Gordan's courtroom drama Tulia, an adaptation of a non-fiction book Tulia: Race, Cocaine, and Corruption.

