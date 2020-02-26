Priyanka Chopra Goes 'Woah' As Nick Jonas Makes His 'The Voice' Debut As Coach | WATCH

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are unarguably one of the most adorable couples in the industry. The duo has time and again supported each other through the thick and thin of their career. Only recently, Nick Jonas made his debut on a singing reality show, The Voice as the new coach. Soon after, Nick took to his Instagram and shared a story of him and Priyanka watching the episode on a screen and Priyanka, at her enthusiastic best is seen cheering him.

Enthusiastic Priyanka Chopra cheers for Nick Jonas

The Voice is a singing reality show where talented singers in huge numbers get the opportunity to showcase their singing abilities and eventually win the competition. Nick Jonas, on Tuesday, broke the big news of being a coach in one of the most-loved show. Nick also shared the glimpse of the episode's premiere on his Instagram story as he watched it with wife Priyanka Chopra.

The video has the set the internet on fire. Not to miss Priyanka Chopra's zestful vibe in the visual. As soon as Nick declares that The Voice is 'on', immediately Priyanka Chopra begins to tap her feet on the couch. Screaming happiness (Woah-woah-woah), the Sky Is Pink actor giggles and cheers for Jonas. Watch the video here.

What a m̶a̶n̶ TV show twitter account gotta do to get an invite to @NickJonas and @priyankachopra's #VoicePremiere watch party? 😉 pic.twitter.com/Up7vjP77cp — The Voice 🎤 #1 Nick Jonas Stan Account (@NBCTheVoice) February 25, 2020

The 27-year-old singer has reportedly replaced Gwen Stefani, 50, who was a part of the show for straight four seasons. Introducing himself on The Voice, Nick Jonas made an electrifying entry to show, landing up in parachute. Nick Jonas's bashing entry made a lot of buzz.

