Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Share Heartwarming B'Day Wishes For Sophie Turner, See Here

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is known to share a great relationship with her sister-in-law Sophie Turner. The two are often spotted having a fun girl's night out and attending the Jonas Brothers concerts together. On the occasion of The Games Of Thrones actor's Bday, our Desi girl took to Instagram and shared a sweet message along with a throwback picture. Taken during the 2017 MET gala where she made her first public appearance with her now-husband Nick Jonas, the actress can be seen smiling and striking a pose with Turner. "Happy B'day Sophie. Hope today is special", read a post.

READ: Priyanka Chopra To Sonakshi Sinha: Celeb-approved Ways To Wear Turtleneck Sweaters

Priyanka's sweet wish for Sophie Turner

READ: CONFIRMED: Priyanka Chopra To Play Ma Anand Sheela In New Amazon Prime Series

Speaking at an interview Priyanka Chopra revealed how the name 'J Sisters' came about. Even though Priyanka Chopra is elder to Sophie Turner, the latter's marriage to Joe Jonas who is the elder brother to Nick Jonas makes Turner the elder sister-in-law to Priyanka Chopra. Crediting herself for coming up with the name, Chopra informed that she just suggested the name as a joke given their husbands are the Jonas Brothers. However, it soon became a thing and now Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas are called ‘J-sisters' by their fans too.

READ: Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner Net Worth Will Leave You Astounded; Read Details

Meanwhile, Nick also wished Sophie in style. He shared her still from their song Sucker in his Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy Birthday to this legend. Love you!”. Sophie's husband Joe Jonas also shared a picture of her on Instagram and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life. Life is better with you.”

READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Vs Deepika Padukone; Who Wore The Sabyasachi Organza Saree Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.