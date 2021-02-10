Priyanka Chopra Jonas Finally Reveals Thoughts On Taking Nick Jonas' Name; Expresses Hope

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently busy promoting her memoir 'Unfinished'. In a recent podcast with Barstool Sports’ Chicks In The Office, she revealed the reason for taking the surname of her husband Nick Jonas and also keeping her original surname. She also talked about her reaction when she saw her new name on her memoir.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her new name

In the podcast, she was heard saying that she was shocked to see the name. She was quoted saying, "The first time I saw it, I was like, 'Oh, oh ok, that’s my name now,". She further talked about why she kept her original surname and revealed that she wanted to honour the tradition of taking her husband's name as well as wanted to keep her identity. For her, it felt more like an 'in-between' situation.

She further talked about how she has inherited a 'beautiful' name and that she hoped to live up to its legacy. She also talked about how she hopes that in the coming 50 years, men will take the name of their partners. She added that she was never forced to take the name and hopes that in 50 years the men will take the name or there will be no name changing at all. She continued saying that she was yet not in the place when she got married and she wanted to honour her parent's tradition of taking the last name.

Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished

Priyanka Chopra's memoir Unfinished was released by her on Tuesday. She has been on several podcast and interviews while promoting her memoir. She took to her Instagram to share the cover of the book which is a combination of black and grey in colour and has PeeCee in it. She was last seen in Netflix's The White Tiger. Check out Priyanka Chopra's Instagram post.

Priyanka Chopra's marriage

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is married to American singer Nick Jonas. They got married on December 1, 2018, in Umaid Bhavan, Jaipur. There were two types of Wedding that took place in the palace, one was Western and one was Indian. The two recently celebrated their 2nd anniversary.

