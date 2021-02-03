Nick Jonas Dreams Of Having 'many' Kids With Wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are often making headlines while talking about each other in interviews. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra had spoken about making a cricket team with husband Nick. In a recent interview with E!News, Nick spoke about having 'many' children with Priyanka. Read further to know what the actor had to say about having a family with his wife.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Opens Up On Getting Lead Roles: 'Took Lot Of Breaking Down Of Doors'

Nick Jonas wants to have 'many' kids with wife Priyanka

In an interview with E! News, the Sucker singer mentioned that he dreams to raise a family with his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The couple sounds to be on the same page when it comes to making a family in the future. He said that he dreams to have many children with her. The 28-year-old singer shared that he is concerned with his wife's happiness at the end of the day. He added that she is the most important piece of the puzzle and they are hoping that something happens in the future and everything comes together.

Also Read | 'It's On': Nick Jonas Shares Excitement About The Upcoming Season Of 'The Voice'

Nick added that they're blessed to have each other in their lives and they have a full heart for the future. He added that these things are out of control and they're patient about it. Nick said that the foundation of a couple has to be strong and they're excited about the possibility of that. It is going to be a beautiful journey as he mentioned and he is hoping for many children. In the interview with Sunday Times, Priyanka had mentioned jokingly that she wants to have as many as 11 children. She then laughed and said that she isn't really sure about the same. She added that she will accept what she gets and leave the rest to god. The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary in December 2020.

Also Read | Nick Jonas Unveils Poster Of 'Chaos Walking', Writes Listen To 'noise Of The New World'

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas on the work front

Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in White Tiger where she played the role of Pinky Madam. She will next be seen in romantic drama Text for You opposite Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Priyanka is also soon starring in Keanu Reeves' film Matrix. Nick Jonas on the other hand, was recently seen on The Voice as a mentor and coach and will soon be seen on the next season too. His upcoming film Chaos Walking is currently in the post-production phase and his fans will soon get to see him as Davy Prentiss Jr.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas May Be The First 'Jonas' To Win An Oscar, Believes Husband Nick

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.