Priyanka Chopra Jonas Pledges To Help LA Students Adapt To New Virtual Classrooms

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has taken to social media to reveal that she will be helping children in Los Angeles to adapt to the new virtual classrooms. The actor further said that this new scenario may be difficult for some children to adapt and hence, she and her sponsor partners are trying to ease things off. The actor also mentioned that while this all may be new, it is necessary to ensure everyone is safe during this pandemic.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas pledges to help LA students

Priyanka Chopra shared a video on Instagram in which she provides details of her new initiative. The Aitraaz actor asked people to come together as a community and help each other out in whatever way they can. Chopra also revealed that youth empowerment and education have been two of the biggest causes that she holds close to her heart.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed that she and her partners at JBL have been working to provide headphones to children in Los Angeles who are trying to adapt to the new scenario. Priyanka assured fans that they will all get through this and urged her fans to stay strong in these difficult times.

Prior to this, Priyanka pledged to donate $100,000 to four women who rose above challenges to make a difference during the coronavirus crisis. The Quantico actor took to Instagram to ask her fans to nominate women warriors who are overcoming their individual struggles to help communities amid the pandemic. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas both have generously donated to the PM Cares Fund and several other organisations trying to combat the spread of the Coronavirus.

