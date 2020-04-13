Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Portrait Pictures To Take Inspiration From

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is known for her versatile acting and for being associated with various social causes. The actor has many impressive performances to her credit, be it Aitraaz, Mary Kom or Barfi! The actor also switched her career from acting to singing, when she teamed up with Black Eyed Peas rapper and producer Will.I.Am for her first single titled 'In My City'. Later, she also made history as the first South Asian actor to feature in an American network drama series, Quantico. With a huge fan following across the world, Priyanka Chopra never fails to impress her fans with her stunning Instagram pictures. Take a look at some of her best portrait shots to take inspiration for your next photoshoot.

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram is full of stunning portrait shots

The Sky is Pink actor is seen in an edgy black ensemble from Tarun Tahiliani’s 25th-anniversary collection. Her sari was draped on one shoulder while the pallu was draped across the back and off the shoulders. For a modern twist, she paired her sari with a sleeveless corset blouse. Priyanka completed her look with statement earrings from Isharya. The actor sported a dramatic makeup look including a Cleopatra-esque winged eyeliner.

Priyanka Chopra is seen wearing a lavender Fendi couture dress which she paired with a scalloped sheer skirt. Her outfit also had a definite rainbow fish vibes. Her sheer skirt was accompanied by a turtle neck sequined blouse. Priyanka styled her look with a centre-parted bun and diamond earrings.

In the above picture, Priyanka Chopra is seen wearing an orange and white floral outfit. She kept her look simple with no makeup and minimal jewellery. With a middle-parted beach wavy hairstyle, the actor is simply looking stunning in this portrait shot.

