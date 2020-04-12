Priyanka Chopra's Songs From 'Don' Series Perfectly Portray Her Inner "junglee Billi"

Farhan Akhtar’s Don (2006) was a chic and enjoyable remake of Chandra Barot’s Don (1978). The original film had Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, and Pran in lead roles, whereas the remake of the film had Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles. The plot of the remake is very similar to the original film. However, Farhan and his father Javed Akhtar made some tweaks to the script of the original and Farhan's version definitely took the audience by surprise. The film was successful at the box-office which prompted the makers to go for a sequel, Don 2, in the year 2011. Priyanka Chopra's performance in both movies was also raised by critics and fans. Take a look at the songs that were picturised on Priyanka.

Aaj Ki Raat (Don 2006)

One of the most popular songs from Don is Aaj Ki Raat, whose double-edged lyrics by Javed Akhtar and club setting hints at dark deeds in the offing. SRK hits the dance floor with the characters played by Priyanka Chopra and Isha Koppikar. The song is sung by Alisha Chinai whose sultry voice is well paired with Mahalaxmi Iyer’s higher pitch and Sonu Nigam’s sweet voice.

Khaike Paan Banaraswala (Don 2006)

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composed the soundtrack for the film. The song is a recreation from the original film and received mixed reactions. The song features Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra and Udit Narayan gave his own version to the original track.

Dushman Mera (Don 2 2011)

The song titled Dushman Mera features Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra and is a promotional song. The highly stylized song sounds catchy with amazing chemistry between the duo. Though they are hardly romancing each other in the film, their chemistry was rocking in this song. The song is sung by Sunita Sarathy and Shankar Mahadevan and is penned by lyricist Javed Akhtar.

