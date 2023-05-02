Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Kendall Jenner-Bad Bunny Let Loose At Met Gala After Party

The highly-anticipated Met Gala 2023 has come and gone, leaving fashion enthusiasts with a night to remember. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City played host to the biggest names in fashion and the entertainment industry for the annual fundraising event that lived up to its reputation as the biggest night in fashion. While the red carpet and main event were highly publicised, the after party was just as much attention grabbing.

This year's theme paid tribute to the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. The guest list was nothing short of impressive. Celebrities, fashion icons and high-profile personalities like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Blackpink's Jennie, Rihanna, Billie Eilish, Lily-Rose Depp, Dua Lipa, Anne Hathaway and many more walked the Met stairs and posed for photographs.

The after party was hosted by Chanel and the biggest names in the industry let their hair down and enjoyed the night. One of the highlights of the after party was a surprise performance by pop sensation Lizzo, who wowed the audience with her powerful performance on some of her biggest hits. Celebs were seen enjoying to Lizzo's music, as they danced the night away.

While many celebrities stuck to the theme at the Met Gala, they ditched haute couture for the after party and opted for bold, risqué, fun and undeniably cool outfits. Kendall Jenner, for instance, wore a sheer mini dress. Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, looked stunning in a deep red shirt dress paired with a sleek black tie and golden hoop earrings. Jennifer Lopez shared her look for the Met Gala after party.

Looks from Met Gala after party

Other celebs spotted at the after-party included Karlie Kloss, Kylie Jenner, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Nick Jonas and Emily Ratajkowski. Bad Bunny was dressed casually in a brown jacket and pants along with suede boots. He attended the Met Gala with rumoured girlfriend Kendall Jenner but did not walk the red carpet with her.

Karlie Kloss Met Gala After Party. pic.twitter.com/y4PcJkZbeX — @21metgala (@21metgala) May 2, 2023

Kylie Jenner Met Gala After Party. pic.twitter.com/RKHOnt1qlt — @21metgala (@21metgala) May 2, 2023

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are seen heading to a Met Gala afterparty. pic.twitter.com/g2nbFUAaaG — @21metgala (@21metgala) May 2, 2023

Overall, the after-party of the Met Gala 2023 was a night to remember, with its impressive guest list, top-notch entertainment and luxurious atmosphere. It was the perfect way to cap off an already unforgettable evening, with attendees having a blast.

