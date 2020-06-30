Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Shower Love On 'Jophie' On Their First Wedding Anniversary

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's celebrated their first wedding anniversary on June 29. To send them good wishes, Priyanka Chopra and hubby Nick Jonas shared a throwback picture from their French wedding. Sharing the pictures on the story session of their Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra captioned the image and wrote, "Happy 1 Year Anniversary! / Love You, both!" (sic). Meanwhile, sharing the same picture, Nick Jonas penned, "Happy anniversary Jophie! Love you guys". In the picture, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are posing with all-smiling faces for the picture while walking down the aisle after exchanging the marriage vows. Scroll down to take a look at it.

Priyanka and Nick showers love on Jophie:

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' marriage

Game of Thrones fame actor Sophie Turner and singer-composer Joe Jonas tied the knot in an impromptu wedding after the Billboard Music Awards in 2019 which took place in May. Later, the couple organised a more formal ceremony on June 29 in Sarrians in southern France, which was attended by their respective family and friends. Reportedly, Maisie Williams, Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, Danielle Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were among those who had joined the festivities to celebrate the couple's wedding.

Sophie Turner's pregnancy

Joe and Sophie are reportedly expecting their first baby. As per various media reports, the couple might welcome the baby in the first half of July. Meanwhile, Sophie and Joe have been spotted several times over the weeks in Los Angeles.

Priyanka Chopra's project

Talking about Priyanka Chopra, she tied the knot with Joe's brother Nick Jonas in 2018. On the professional front, she was last seen in the Bollywood movie The Sky is Pink, starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the lead roles. She has two Hollywood movies in her kitty, namely Matrix 4 and We Can Be Heroes. Priyanka is currently under home quarantine with Nick Jonas and the rest of their family.

