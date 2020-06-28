Priyanka Chopra - Ranveer Singh Or Parineeti Chopra - Ranveer Singh: Which Pair Is Better?

Ranveer Singh made his debut in Bollywood with the film Band Baaja Baarat, starring opposite Anushka Sharma. He later went on to star opposite several Bollywood actors like Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra and Deepika Padukone. He starred with Parineeti Chopra in two films which also included an ensemble cast. Ranveer Singh starred opposite Priyanka Chopra in three films. Here's an overview of Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra's films together with Ranveer Singh, to know which pair was most loved by the audience.

Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra or Parineeti Chopra: Which pair is better?

Parineeti Chopra - Ranveer Singh

Parineeti Chopra and Ranveer Singh were seen together in films Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl and Kill Dill. The actress played one of the leading ladies in the film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. The film followed the story of a conman who thugs women for money. Parineeti Chopra played one of the three women he thugs. The film received mixed reviews from the critics but went on to become a box office hit.

The duo was then seen together as a couple in the film Kill Dill. Ranveer Singh played the role of an assassin in the film, while Parineeti Chopra played the role of a woman who changes his life. The film received negative reviews and was considered a box office flop. Moreover, Ranveer Singh and Parineeti Chopra's chemistry as a couple also did not impress the audience.

Priyanka Chopra- Ranveer Singh

Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh were seen together in films Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani and Gunday. They were seen as siblings in the film Dil Dhadakne Do. Priyanka Chopra played the role of Ranveer Singh's wife in the film Bajirao Mastani. The film was critically acclaimed and was also declared a box office hit. Moreover, Priyanka Chopra's performance was appreciated.

They were also seen in the film Gunday, as lovers. Gunday received positive reviews from the critics and also became a box office hit. The film follows the story of two childhood children who fall in love with the same woman that comes in between their friendship. The audience loved the film and also loved Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh as a couple, making them one of the most loved jodis in Bollywood.

