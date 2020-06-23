Old Priyanka Chopra Video Saying 'Nepotism-Bollywood Go Hand-in-hand' Surfaces Amid Debate

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s death last week, several industry insiders have been talking about the flagrant existence of nepotism and its possible role in the tragedy. A throwback video of Priyanka Chopra talking about the same on social media has surfaced. She also spoke about what it is to be an outsider in the industry.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has brought debates over nepotism back to the table. Recently, a video of Priyanka Chopra talking about the same has surfaced on social media. The video looks like it was taken a while ago. Priyanka Chopra can be seen talking about it while adding, “Nepotism and Bollywood go hand in hand and everyone knows that”.

Priyanka Chopra is also seen talking about how even with this situation, there are a handful of actors who “have been able to penetrate that (nepotism) and make a name for themselves and then create their legacy”. She also added that it is the same thing that she has been aiming for. Talking about the time when she ventured into Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra said that it was hard for her since she did not know anyone.

The former Miss World added, “Everyone was friends with everybody when I joined the movie business. I was not very good at networking and going to the parties”. Priyanka Chopra revealed that during those times she depended on how she was not afraid to take on risky roles. She said that when she took on roles, she wanted people to recognise her for those roles and not for her. She also added that she tried to make herself better at the craft of acting. Priyanka Chopra further spoke about how she then went on to learn dance and made sure she was good at it.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s video here:

Recently, even Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen was quizzed about how she survived nepotism. While answering the same, Sushmita Sen added that she has always kept her focus on her audience. She further added, "I will continue to work as an actor as long as YOU want to see me".

By focusing on my Audience...YOU GUYS!!!👊❤️🤗 I will continue to work as an actor as long as YOU want to see me!! #simpleenough #AskAarya https://t.co/or0a3Myz8c — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) June 21, 2020

