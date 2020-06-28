Priyanka Chopra Bats Unequivocally 'for Love', Celebrates Pride Month With All Colours

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has sent a beautiful and colorful message about love as she celebrates Pride Month while under self-quarantine in her Los Angeles home. She shared a post through social media which had rainbow colors describing what love means. She captioned the post, "I stand for love. ⁣Happy #Pride! ⁣❤️🧡💛💚💙💜" while the quote on her post read, "Love is Love, Love is Non-Discriminatory, Love is Universal, Love is Beautiful, Love is Unconditional, Love is Warmth, Love is Powerful, Love is To Be Celebrated."

Have a look:

Every year the month of June is celebrated as Pride Month as a tribute to the Stonewall riots which took place on June 28, 1969. The riots, which took place in protest against the police raiding a gay bar in New York City, is an event celebrated to commemorate the atrocities inflicted on the gay community.

History of Pride Month

Before the colorful parades and the peaceful public demonstrations of love, the gay community was refused their right to gathering in public, socializing and communicating with others of their community. The Stonewall Inn was one such place of socializing for the LGBT community back in the 60s.

The frequent police raids gave license to the lawmakers in the area to abuse, harass and accentuate the discrimination faced by LGBT people. These raids prompted more and more members of the LGBT community to hold a series of violent demonstrations, and sought others to come out of their closets and be open about their sexuality.

What's next for Priyanka Chopra?

The actor's last outing in Bollywood was director Shonali Bose's film The Sky Is Pink opposite her Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Farhan Akhtar. Priyanka Chopra will be seen next in Robert Rodriguez's upcoming film We Can Be Heroes.

She has been signed for the fourth installment of the Matrix franchise as well as an Amazon web series titled Citadel created by Antony and Joe Russo. She will star opposite Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden in the show. Priyanka Chopra has also signed up to play the lead in the biopic series based on Ma Anand Sheela which will reportedly be co-produced by her.

