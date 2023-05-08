Priyanka Chopra's Joy Knows No Bounds As Malti Marie Makes Adorable Cooing Sound

Priyanka Chopra treated her Insta family to a new video of her daughter Malti Marie. The mother-daughter duo took a stroll in Central Park, New York. Fans loved how the Citadel star spent quality time with her little one as they stepped out for some fresh air. What caught the fans' attention was the one-year-old's cooing sound.

It seemed like Malti enjoyed the walk in the park in the stroller. In the background, we could hear Priyanka laughing as Malti broke into a playful laugh. Sharing the post, the Love Again star wrote, "Love our walks in Central Park," followed by a laughing emoticon.

Soon after Priyanka shared the post, her industry friends flooded the comments section with loving reactions. Mom-to-be Ileana D'Cruz wrote, "Ugh my heart". Nick Jonas' younger brother Franklin dropped crying emojis. Kajal Aggarwal and Dia Mirza dropped heart emoticons to the adorable video of the mother and daughter.

More about Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy last year in January. However, the couple kept the little one's face hidden until she turned one this year. Priyanka shared a video on her Instagram handle congratulating the Jonas Brothers as they were honoured at the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. "So proud of you my love! Congratulations @jonasbrothers," read the caption.



Inside Priyanka and Malti Marie's Saturday diaries

The mother-daughter duo had a blast as they spent Saturday with family. In the images, the little one could be seen playing with soft toys. "Saturday done right," read the caption. In the images, Malti spent time with Kevin and Danielle Jonas' daughters.

On the work front

Priyanka Chopra is seen in the recently released film Love Again, in which she co-stars opposite Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The romantic comedy is the remake of the 2016 German film SMS für Dich. Priyanka's web series Citadel alongside Richard Madden is also premiering new episodes every Friday after releasing on April 28. Apart from these, Priyanka has Head of State opposite John Cena and Idris Elba and Jee Le Zaraa opposite Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif lined up.