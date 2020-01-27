Priyanka Chopra Pays Unique Tribute To Kobe Bryant At Grammy 2020, See Pic

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant passed away in a tragic accident after his private helicopter crashed and caught fire in the mountains of Calabasas, USA. Reportedly, the 41-year-old was travelling with four other people in the helicopter on Sunday before it crashed close to Los Angeles.

Kobe Bryant's 13 -year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore, also passed away in the unfortunate crash. As mentioned by the Los Angeles country sheriff, the plane crashed due to intense fog in the region.

While fans and celebrities across the world shared their condolences over the sad news, actor Priyanka Chopra found a subtle way to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant. Here are the details.

Priyanka Chopra's tribute to Kobe Bryant

Priyanka Chopra marked her presence at the recently held Grammy 2020 Awards ceremony in an embellished and fringed white gown. Priyanka Chopra's look from the event stood out, as fans noticed a poignant reference to the devastating news of Kobe Bryant and Gianna's untimely demise.

Priyanka Chopra wore the number 24 on her nail, a reference to the jersey number which was made famous by Kobe Bryant, as a tribute to the late basketball legend. Priyanka also shared a story on her official Instagram handle, in which the actor showed her nail with a condolence message. Take a look:

Other celebrities who reacted to Kobe Bryant's demise:

Legends live on through the legacy they leave behind to inspire the world. A big big loss. RIP #KobeBryant, May god give strength to your family. pic.twitter.com/uL0y9rclR1 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 27, 2020

Lights for a legend.



Los Angeles City Hall lit in purple and gold starting at 8:24 p.m. this evening in honor of Kobe Bryant’s storied championship career and in memory of Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and all who perished in today’s tragedy. pic.twitter.com/1una7Aj98Z — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) January 27, 2020

Five-star senior Jalen Green (@JalenRomande), dropped 41 points this evening in honor of Kobe Bryant’s tragic death.



He played in Kobe’s tonight and warmed up in a shirt with Kobe on it. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) January 27, 2020

#KobeBryant is dead at 41. Such a full life but such a short one. And we waste the time we have in fighting with each other. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 27, 2020

(Promo Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram and Suresh Raina Twitter)

