Priyanka Chopra Pays Unique Tribute To Kobe Bryant At Grammy 2020, See Pic

Hollywood News

LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were killed in a tragic crash on Sunday night. Priyanka Chopra found a unique way to pay tribute

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
priyanka chopra

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant passed away in a tragic accident after his private helicopter crashed and caught fire in the mountains of Calabasas, USA. Reportedly, the 41-year-old was travelling with four other people in the helicopter on Sunday before it crashed close to Los Angeles.

Kobe Bryant's 13 -year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore, also passed away in the unfortunate crash. As mentioned by the Los Angeles country sheriff, the plane crashed due to intense fog in the region.

While fans and celebrities across the world shared their condolences over the sad news, actor Priyanka Chopra found a subtle way to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant. Here are the details.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Dead: Shaquille O'Neal 'IN PAIN' After Learning About Kobe And Gianna's Death

Priyanka Chopra's tribute to Kobe Bryant

Priyanka Chopra marked her presence at the recently held Grammy 2020 Awards ceremony in an embellished and fringed white gown. Priyanka Chopra's look from the event stood out, as fans noticed a poignant reference to the devastating news of Kobe Bryant and Gianna's untimely demise.

Priyanka Chopra wore the number 24 on her nail, a reference to the jersey number which was made famous by Kobe Bryant, as a tribute to the late basketball legend. Priyanka also shared a story on her official Instagram handle, in which the actor showed her nail with a condolence message. Take a look:

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Dead: Shaquille O'Neal's Son Reveals Kobe's Final Text Message Before Crash

kobe bryant death

Also Read | LeBron James IN TEARS After Kobe Bryant And Gianna's Death In Tragic Helicopter Crash

Other celebrities who reacted to Kobe Bryant's demise:

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: Teammates Grieve Loss Of Basketball Legend

(Promo Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram and Suresh Raina Twitter)

 

 

