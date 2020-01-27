The Debate
Kobe Bryant Dead: Shaquille O'Neal's Son Reveals Kobe's Final Text Message Before Crash

Basketball News

LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were killed in a tragic crash on Sunday night. Shaquille O'Neal's son just revealed a text from Bryant.

Kobe Bryant

LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's sudden death has sent shock waves across the sports world. The 41-year-old along with his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in the tragic helicopter crash. Los Angeles County Sheriff confirmed that the helicopter crashed and burst into flames amid foggy conditions in the hills above Calabasas near Los Angeles.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: Barack Obama Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Basketball Legend

Kobe Bryant death: Shaquille O'Neal's son shares last message from Bryant?

Tributes are pouring in from across the globe for Kobe Bryant, who died on his way to the Mamba Sports Academy. Bryant's long-time Lakers teammate Shaquille O'Neal's son Shareef O'Neal paid tribute to the 41-year-old by revealing a direct message from Kobe. The message is now believed to be the final text Bryant sent before his tragic accident. 

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: Raptors, Spurs Both Take 24-second Violations In Honour Of Lakers Legend

Shaquille O'Neal's son Shareef O'Neal took to Twitter to pay tribute to the basketball legend, sharing a screenshot of an Instagram chat between him and Kobe Bryant from Sunday morning, just hours before Bryant died. In the messages, Shareef O'Neal showed how he was trying to set-up a meeting with Kobe Bryant.

Shareef O'Neal, who used to play basketball for UCLA, also paid tribute to Kobe Bryant's daughter Gianna. 

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: Mamba Killed In Helicopter Crash: Cristiano Ronaldo Grieves Legend's Untimely Demise

Kobe Bryant death: Shareef O'Neal expresses perplexed emotions

Kobe Bryant daughter: Shareef remembers cousin Gigi

Kobe Bryant death: Shaquille O'Neal feels 'sick' after tragic loss

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: PSG Star Neymar Pays '24' Tribute To 'The Black Mamba'

Published:
COMMENT
