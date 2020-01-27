Kobe Bryant Dead: Shaquille O'Neal's Son Reveals Kobe's Final Text Message Before Crash

LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's sudden death has sent shock waves across the sports world. The 41-year-old along with his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in the tragic helicopter crash. Los Angeles County Sheriff confirmed that the helicopter crashed and burst into flames amid foggy conditions in the hills above Calabasas near Los Angeles.

Can we shut down LA for a day and just have a Kobe parade ... someone set it up — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant death: Shaquille O'Neal's son shares last message from Bryant?

Tributes are pouring in from across the globe for Kobe Bryant, who died on his way to the Mamba Sports Academy. Bryant's long-time Lakers teammate Shaquille O'Neal's son Shareef O'Neal paid tribute to the 41-year-old by revealing a direct message from Kobe. The message is now believed to be the final text Bryant sent before his tragic accident.

Literally this morning you reached out to me ....😔 I love you forever unc❤️ I love you pic.twitter.com/3oVgvKKUkm — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) January 26, 2020

Shaquille O'Neal's son Shareef O'Neal took to Twitter to pay tribute to the basketball legend, sharing a screenshot of an Instagram chat between him and Kobe Bryant from Sunday morning, just hours before Bryant died. In the messages, Shareef O'Neal showed how he was trying to set-up a meeting with Kobe Bryant.

Shareef O'Neal, who used to play basketball for UCLA, also paid tribute to Kobe Bryant's daughter Gianna.

Kobe Bryant death: Shareef O'Neal expresses perplexed emotions

Can’t be real .. please don’t be real .. please don’t be real — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) January 26, 2020

You’ve really been there for me all 20 years of my life ... been there for me since I was born .. love you — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) January 26, 2020

I still got the trophy... imma hold this forever https://t.co/FItf8WLNYV pic.twitter.com/THptCRrf2V — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) January 27, 2020

Kobe Bryant daughter: Shareef remembers cousin Gigi

GIGI❤️ love you cousin — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant death: Shaquille O'Neal feels 'sick' after tragic loss

Kobe was so much more than an athlete, he was a family man. That was what we had most in common. I would hug his children like they were my own and he would embrace my kids like they were his. His baby girl Gigi was born on the same day as my youngest daughter Me’Arah. pic.twitter.com/BHBPN5Wq8V — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

