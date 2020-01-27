Kobe Bryant Dead: Shaquille O'Neal 'IN PAIN' After Learning About Kobe And Gianna's Death

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant passed away on Sunday night IST following a helicopter crashed in Calabasas, near Los Angeles. The 41-year-old was reportedly travelling to the Mamba Sports Academy with his daughter Gianna when it went down and a fire broke out. Los Angeles County Sheriff confirmed that the nine people on board were killed in the crash.

Today, we mourn the passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter. Kobe was a dedicated father, and a creative genius. During his 20-year career with the @Lakers, his skill on the court amazed us. I pray for his family as they grieve the loss of Kobe and Gianna. https://t.co/47TpnfeLdW — Hilda Solis (@HildaSolis) January 27, 2020

Also Read | Justin Beiber, Kayne West, Taylor Swift, Nick Jonas Mourn Death Of Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant's long-time Lakers teammate Shaquille O'Neal took to Twitter to remember the 41-year-old and pay his condolences to the Bryant family. Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal were teammates for several years and won three NBA championships helping the Los Angeles Lakers become one of the most dominating franchises in the NBA in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Shaquille O'Neal expressed his grief of losing Kobe and Gianni in the tragic accident. Bryant, who has been widely considered as one of the best players in NBA history, was hailed for his professionalism and his values as a 'family man'.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Dead: PSG Star Neymar Pays '24' Tribute To 'The Black Mamba'

Shaquille O'Neal pays tribute to long-time Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant

There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

Also Read | Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant No More: Lionel Messi Grieves The Death Of His Close Friend

Kobe was so much more than an athlete, he was a family man. That was what we had most in common. I would hug his children like they were my own and he would embrace my kids like they were his. His baby girl Gigi was born on the same day as my youngest daughter Me’Arah. pic.twitter.com/BHBPN5Wq8V — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: Grammy's pay tribute to the 'Black Mamba'

The Grammys paid tribute to both Nipsey Hussle and Kobe Bryant tonight



(via @MTVNEWS)



pic.twitter.com/CGAFmcxdNG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 27, 2020

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: Teammates Grieve Loss Of Basketball Legend