Kobe Bryant Dead: Shaquille O'Neal 'IN PAIN' After Learning About Kobe And Gianna's Death

Basketball News

LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant passed away on Sunday night when he was involved in a helicopter crash. His long-time teammate Shaquille O'Neal pays tribute.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant passed away on Sunday night IST following a helicopter crashed in Calabasas, near Los Angeles. The 41-year-old was reportedly travelling to the Mamba Sports Academy with his daughter Gianna when it went down and a fire broke out. Los Angeles County Sheriff confirmed that the nine people on board were killed in the crash. 

Also Read | Justin Beiber, Kayne West, Taylor Swift, Nick Jonas Mourn Death Of Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant's long-time Lakers teammate Shaquille O'Neal took to Twitter to remember the 41-year-old and pay his condolences to the Bryant family. Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal were teammates for several years and won three NBA championships helping the Los Angeles Lakers become one of the most dominating franchises in the NBA in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Shaquille O'Neal expressed his grief of losing Kobe and Gianni in the tragic accident. Bryant, who has been widely considered as one of the best players in NBA history, was hailed for his professionalism and his values as a 'family man'.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Dead: PSG Star Neymar Pays '24' Tribute To 'The Black Mamba'

Shaquille O'Neal pays tribute to long-time Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant

Also Read | Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant No More: Lionel Messi Grieves The Death Of His Close Friend 

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: Grammy's pay tribute to the 'Black Mamba' 

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: Teammates Grieve Loss Of Basketball Legend

Published:
COMMENT
