Priyanka Chopra Reveals A 'super-sweet' Yet 'awkward' Bedroom Habit Of Husband Nick Jonas

Love birds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas always have their fans swooning over their social media PDA, shelling out major couple goals. The celebrity couple does not shy away from revealing many things about each other and expressing their love for one another in their interviews. Recently, in one such interview, the 'Desi Girl' of Bollywood spilt the beans about an annoying yet wonderful morning habit of her beloved hubby.

Priyanka Chopra reveals husband Nick Jonas loves looking at her sleepy-eyed face

In a recent interview with an online portal, Priyanka revealed an awkward yet sweet bedroom secret of her husband. The Baywatch actor revealed that although it's quite annoying, Nick insists on gazing at her face when she wakes up, every morning. However, the actor also stated that she keeps on insisting that he should wait on for her to get some mascara and moisturizer on but shared that Nick loves to stare at her sleepy-eyed face.

Priyanka went on to call her husband's habit super sweet but further added that it is something that she finds a little awkward because Nick asks her to let him stare at her. She concluded her statement by expressing how wonderful she finds this morning bedroom habit of her husband.

Not so long ago, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share her first-ever photograph with Nick Jonas, clicked at Dodger stadium. She also revealed that the photograph was clicked two years ago by penning a lovely message, thanking the Jealous singer for making her life incredible. Priyanka's caption read, "2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here’s to many more date nights... (sic)"

Check out the post below:

After dating each other for a couple of months, the power couple tied the knot in December 2018 in a grand Hindu as well as Christian wedding. The duo also quite often shares some romantic pictures and videos of each other on their social media handles with hundreds and thousands of fans going gaga over their mushy romance.

