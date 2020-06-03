Check Out Nick Jonas' Adorable 'appreciation' Posts For Wife Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas recently wrapped up The Voice finale. While doing a post-show interview with SiriusXM, Nick Jonas mentioned about his wife, Priyanka Chopra. He talked about how she helps him during the shoot-from-home of The Voice. Nick said that she makes everything easy for him and the lockdown has been better because of her. He was all praises and appreciation for his wife of over two years. It is not the first time he has been vocal about his affection for Priyanka. There were many Instagram posts that suggested that Nick Jonas appreciates his wife a lot. Here is a look at them-

Nick Jonas’ latest post

Nick Jonas’ latest post with Priyanka Chopra was a throwback picture. As per Nick, it was their first-ever picture together. The caption describes their journey together for the past two years as a married couple.

Dressing up with wifey

Nick Jonas dressing up in a traditional Sherwani for Karva Chauth is unique for many of his fans. He shared a cute picture with his wife on IG and wrote, “My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone!” The picture was loved by his fans.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Christmas

Nick Jonas spent his Christmas in 2019 with his wife. The picture that he shared on the day is romantic and cute as per many fans. Check out the picture where Nick Jonas just can’t get enough of Priyanka Chopra.

Lovey-dovey

Nick Jonas shared the following picture after their appearance at the Ambani Holi bash. Nick Jonas and PeeCee are all lovey-dovey in the picture. Nick Jonas’ caption, “She makes me smile a lot”, is pure couple goals for many. In the picture, the two are huddled up looking into each other’s eyes.

‘My Valentine’

Nick Jonas’ romantic post during Valentine’s Day in early 2020 is of him appreciating his beautiful wife. The monochrome picture of the two hugging and lost in each other says a thousand words. This is another moment where Nick Jonas made sure to appreciate his wife.

