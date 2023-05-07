Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpse Of Malti Marie's Playdate With Kevin, Danielle Jonas' Girls

Priyanka Chopra spent the perfect Saturday with her daughter Malti Marie. The Citadel actress took to her social media to share pictures of Malti and herself as they spent some time toy shopping. Priyanka is currently in New Jersey and is spending quality time with her family.

In a series of pictures shared by her, Malti Marie could be seen with Priyanka at a toy store. She sported a blue sweater and a cap while she carried Malti, who wore a pink dress, in her arms. Priyanka accessorised her look with sunglasses and white hoops. The actress captioned the post, “Saturday done right."

In the second picture posted by Priyanka, Malti could be seen near a hotdog stand. The 1-year-old wore a peach-printed top teamed with white bottoms. Priyanka also shared a picture of Malti playing with her cousins, Valentina and Alena Jonas, the daughters of Danielle and Kevin Jonas. In the last picture, the Fashion actress shared an adorable click of her dog Diana.

Priyanka Chopra with Jonas family

The after-party of the Love Again premiere was a family affair for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Hosted in her New York restaurant, Sona, Priyanka shared pictures from the afterparty. She posed with her mother-in-law, Denise Jonas along with Kevin Jonas, and his wife Danielle. Madhu Chopra and Nick Jonas were in the frame as well. The 40-year-old actress captioned the post, “Family.. to everyone that came to support. I love you.. without you, none of it is possible.”

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming movies

Priyanka Chopra has been making headlines owing to her back-to-back releases. Her web series Citadel started streaming on April 28 followed by the release of her rom com Love Again on May 5. She will soon begin work on her upcoming movie Heads of State as well as the Bollywood movie Jee Le Zaraa in which she stars alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.