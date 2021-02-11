Priyanka Chopra Says She Would Love To Play First Female Lead In James Bond Franchise

Priyanka Chopra, who was last seen in The White Tiger, is currently promoting her memoir 'Unfinished'. While promoting, the actor has been doing various interviews. Earlier, she talked about taking her husband Nick Jonas' last name. Now, in an interview with Metro, she opened up on the new James Bond movie, and spoke about wanting to be a part of it.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra's 'Unfinished' hits the stands; interesting snippets from her memoir

Priyanka Chopra on new James Bond movie

The 25th instalment of James Bond will have Daniel Craig in the lead. The movie is yet to released and is titled 'No Time to Die'. Now, Priyanka while talking to the publication talked about her views on James Bond movie. She was asked in the interview about her previous comment on playing the lead role of the James Bond franchise. To this she replied, that it isn't up to her to make it happen, it is up to the audience if they want to watch female James Bond. She further added that if the role ever comes her way, she won't hesitate to take it. She said that she wouldn't mind throwing her name on the list if the movie ever happens.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra refutes Nick Jonas' claim that he waited 45 seconds until she said yes

As per We Got This Covered, people are quite happy with Priyanka Chopra's point of view but they would want to see a new character. Some fans feel that there needs to be an original storyline and not just the female version of James Bond. Producer Barbara Brocolli agrees with the latter explanation. She also previously stated that she isn't looking for a 'female replacement' for Daniel Craig's James Bond, as per the publication. The producer did not eliminate the chances of casting a person of colour for the lead role.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas stuns in her latest magazine photoshoot; fan asks her out on a date

Priyanka Chopra's movies

The actor made her debut in the year 2003 with the movie The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. Throughout the span of 20 years that she has been in the industry, she has done various memorable films. Priyanka Chopra's movies that remain highly popular include Krish, Fashion, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani and many more. Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood movies include Baywatch, We can Be Heroes and she played a supporting role in Isn't It Romantic.

Also Read: 'The White Tiger' makes it to BAFTA longlist in seven categories, Priyanka Chopra reacts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.