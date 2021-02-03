Priyanka Chopra Jonas Stuns In Her Latest Magazine Photoshoot; Fan Asks Her Out On A Date

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a series of posts from her latest magazine photoshoot and all her fans couldn’t help, but praise her mesmerizing beauty and poise. She posted the pictures recently on social media and gave credits to her entire team of the shoot who assisted her to get the perfect look. Have a look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas' magazine shoot and see how fans gushed over her stunning look.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas magazine shoot

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures from a popular magazine shoot in which she can be seen stunning in a black crop top along with black bottoms. Her look was completely enhanced by the black classy shoes she was wearing. Her hair had a messy look and she can be seen beautifully posing on a chair. In the caption, she stated that it was from a popular magazine shoot for March 2021. She then gave credits to her crew members and mentioned the names of the creative director, entertainment director, photographer, seamstress along with her hair, makeup and nails stylists.

All her fans were thrilled to see Priyanka Chopra Jonas' photos on Instagram and commented on how sizzling she looked in her latest photoshoot. Many others congratulated her on being on the cover of such a reputed magazine. One of the fans was so delighted to see Priyanka Chopra Jonas' photos that he proposed her to go on a date. Many of her fans even addressed her as a gorgeous girl, queen and dream girl. Rest all others posted loads of heart and fire emoticons in the comments to depict how stunning she looked in her photoshoot. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas' photos and see how her fans reacted to her sizzling photoshoot.

Also Read Priyanka Chopra's Weekly Round-up: A Sneak Peek Into The Busy Week Of PeeCee

Also Read Priyanka Chopra Jonas Twins With Her Pet Dog Diana, Says 'White Tiger And Her Cub'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted yet another set of pictures from her magazine shoot in which she can be seen in a black crop top with black coloured trousers. In the other one, she can be seen sitting on a stool wearing a cool white tank top with a pair of grey coloured denim. She can be seen killing it with her curly and messy hairstyle. All her fans yet again took to Instagram and complimented her with love and appreciation.

Here's a glimpse of Priyanka Chopra Jonas magazine shoot that she shared recently on her Instagram.

Also Read Priyanka Chopra Jonas Opens Up On Getting Lead Roles: 'Took Lot Of Breaking Down Of Doors'

Also Read Priyanka Chopra Beams With Happiness As She Signs Copies Of 'Unfinished' Ahead Of Release

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.